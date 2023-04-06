A collection of one, two and three bed luxury homes in Leeds are now available to reserve.
A community with private off-street parking set amongst landscaped grounds, The Belmont development is just a few minutes’ walk from Headingley town centre - one of the city’s most vibrant suburbs. Leeds estate agent Monroe has unveiled the collection of contemporary homes, which can now be reserved ahead of the move-in date in December 2023.
Speaking about the new development, Jordan Yorath, director at Monroe, said: “The Belmont is going to be a real showstopper in the heart of Headingley, these homes are being finished to a really high standard and they set the benchmark for exceptional quality in a new development. At Monroe, we feel it is very promising that despite the doom and gloom in the news there is real interest in this luxury development, in fact over 50% has already been reserved off-plan across Belmont and Bray House.”
1. Available to reserve
2. Few minutes’ walk from Headingley
3. 50% sold
Nick McTague, director at Generate (the developer behind The Belmont), said: "We're absolutely delighted at the level of interest the scheme has received since launching in January. We feel this is testament to the quality of the development and its fantastic location. Headingley has always been a popular North Leeds suburb but, more recently, as increasing numbers of students migrate towards the city centre, we're seeing stronger interest from families, professionals, and down-sizers. The scheme has been designed with these demographics in mind. With less than half the units remaining and the weather starting to warm up, we're confident that our early success will continue into spring and hope that the development will be fully reserved by the end of summer."
4. High quality fitted kitchens
Each home includes a high quality fitted kitchen with quartz worktops, and high-specification branded appliances.