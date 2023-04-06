3 . 50% sold

Nick McTague, director at Generate (the developer behind The Belmont), said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the level of interest the scheme has received since launching in January. We feel this is testament to the quality of the development and its fantastic location. Headingley has always been a popular North Leeds suburb but, more recently, as increasing numbers of students migrate towards the city centre, we’re seeing stronger interest from families, professionals, and down-sizers. The scheme has been designed with these demographics in mind. With less than half the units remaining and the weather starting to warm up, we’re confident that our early success will continue into spring and hope that the development will be fully reserved by the end of summer.” Photo: Monroe