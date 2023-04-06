News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
24 minutes ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
1 hour ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
3 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

The Belmont Leeds: First look inside the exclusive housing development providing luxury homes to Headingley

A collection of one, two and three bed luxury homes in Leeds are now available to reserve.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

A community with private off-street parking set amongst landscaped grounds, The Belmont development is just a few minutes’ walk from Headingley town centre - one of the city’s most vibrant suburbs. Leeds estate agent Monroe has unveiled the collection of contemporary homes, which can now be reserved ahead of the move-in date in December 2023.

Speaking about the new development, Jordan Yorath, director at Monroe, said: “The Belmont is going to be a real showstopper in the heart of Headingley, these homes are being finished to a really high standard and they set the benchmark for exceptional quality in a new development. At Monroe, we feel it is very promising that despite the doom and gloom in the news there is real interest in this luxury development, in fact over 50% has already been reserved off-plan across Belmont and Bray House.”

Take a look at The Belmont below, or find out more at Monroe.

Leeds estate agent Monroe has unveiled the collection of contemporary homes, which can now be reserved ahead of the move-in date in December 2023.

1. Available to reserve

Leeds estate agent Monroe has unveiled the collection of contemporary homes, which can now be reserved ahead of the move-in date in December 2023. Photo: Monroe

Photo Sales
A community with private off-street parking set amongst landscaped grounds, The Belmont development is just a few minutes’ walk from Headingley town centre - one of the city’s most vibrant suburbs.

2. Few minutes’ walk from Headingley

A community with private off-street parking set amongst landscaped grounds, The Belmont development is just a few minutes’ walk from Headingley town centre - one of the city’s most vibrant suburbs. Photo: Monroe

Photo Sales
Nick McTague, director at Generate (the developer behind The Belmont), said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the level of interest the scheme has received since launching in January. We feel this is testament to the quality of the development and its fantastic location. Headingley has always been a popular North Leeds suburb but, more recently, as increasing numbers of students migrate towards the city centre, we’re seeing stronger interest from families, professionals, and down-sizers. The scheme has been designed with these demographics in mind. With less than half the units remaining and the weather starting to warm up, we’re confident that our early success will continue into spring and hope that the development will be fully reserved by the end of summer.”

3. 50% sold

Nick McTague, director at Generate (the developer behind The Belmont), said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the level of interest the scheme has received since launching in January. We feel this is testament to the quality of the development and its fantastic location. Headingley has always been a popular North Leeds suburb but, more recently, as increasing numbers of students migrate towards the city centre, we’re seeing stronger interest from families, professionals, and down-sizers. The scheme has been designed with these demographics in mind. With less than half the units remaining and the weather starting to warm up, we’re confident that our early success will continue into spring and hope that the development will be fully reserved by the end of summer.” Photo: Monroe

Photo Sales
Each home includes a high quality fitted kitchen with quartz worktops, and high-specification branded appliances.

4. High quality fitted kitchens

Each home includes a high quality fitted kitchen with quartz worktops, and high-specification branded appliances. Photo: Monroe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsHeadingley
News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us