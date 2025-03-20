5 . Whixley Hall - £6,000,000

Whixley Hall, in the charming village of Whixley, about 10 miles west of York, is described as 'one of the finest private houses in the north of England'. Set in around 55 acres of land, the Grade II-listed 17th century hall retains many historic features but has more recently been fitted with a bio mass boiler and craftsman-made secondary glazing to enhance its energy efficiency. It contains six good-sized bedrooms, a self-contained one-bedroom apartment, an impressive reception hall, drawing room, dining room and panelled library, plus a well-equipped kitchen/breakfast room. There are also two cottages and a number of well-maintained outbuildings, including a double-height garage block and nine stables. | Rightmove/Savills Photo: Rightmove/Savills