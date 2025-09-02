One neighbourhood within the city has seen property prices rocket by more than 60% in the last five years.

But at the other end of the scale, there are three areas where values have risen by less than 5% in that time, and another two where prices have fallen - in one case by more than 25%.

They include one of the cheapest places to live in Leeds, where the average house costs £105,000, and two where a typical property will set you back more than £300,000.

While house prices in those areas have stagnated or dropped in recent years, their fortunes could be about to change.

One of the areas, Boston Spa, only this year made the Sunday Times’s list of the best places to live in the North and North East.

Experts raved about the ‘handsome’ village with a ‘thriving’ high street and ‘community spirit aplenty’.

Richmond Hill, meanwhile, is just east of Leeds city, with an easy commute. It is also perfectly placed to benefit from the major regeneration of nearby Quarry Hill, which is home to Leeds Playhouse, among other attractions.

The average house price there is only £137,000, having fallen by 10.2% in the last five years, meaning house-hunters looking there could get excellent value for their money.

Below are the nine places in Leeds where the average house price rose by the smallest percentage, or fell, between September 2019 and September 2024, the latest date for which localised housing statistics are available.

The figures are taken from house price data published by the Office for National Statistics .

1 . Boston Spa and Bramham The average house price in Boston Spa and Bramham has risen by 7.1% in the last five years, to £340,000. That is the seventh smallest increase in property values of any neighbourhood in Leeds. | National World Photo: James Hardisty

2 . Guiseley East and South The average house price in Guiseley East and South has risen by 6.4% in the last five years, to £250,000. That is the sixth smallest increase in property values of any neighbourhood in Leeds. | National World Photo: Tony Johnson

3 . Leeds city centre The average house price in Leeds city centre has risen by 6.1% over the last five years, to £192,000. That is the fifth smallest increase in property values of any neighbourhood in Leeds. | National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4 . Hyde Park Corner and Woodhouse Cliff The average house price in Hyde Park Corner and Woodhouse Cliff has risen by 5.4% over the last five years, to £204,005. That is the fourth smallest increase in property values of any neighbourhood in Leeds. | Google

5 . New Farnley and Lower Wortley The average house price in New Farnley and Lower Wortley has risen by 2.9% over the last five years, to £175,000. That is the third smallest increase in property values of any neighbourhood in Leeds. | Google