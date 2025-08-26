Prices in Meanwood and Sugarwell have soared by more than 60% in the last five years, the latest figures show.
The neighbourhood is considered one of the best places in Leeds to live, thanks to its thriving community, lovely green spaces, and popular independent shops and cafes.
It’s one of five parts of Leeds where house prices have increased by at least 50%, including one of the city’s most affordable places to live, where the average house costs £140,000.
Below are the nine places in Leeds where the average house price rose by the biggest percentage between September 2019 and September 2024, the latest date for which localised housing statistics are available.
1. Belle Isle South
In Belle Isle South, the average house price has risen by 46.7% over the last five years, to £176,000. That's the 9th biggest percentage increase in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
2. Halton Moor
In Halton Moor, the average house price has risen by 47.6% over the last five years, to £226,495. That's the 8th biggest percentage increase in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
3. Tingley West and West Ardsley
In Tingley West and West Ardsley, the average house price has risen by 48.8% over the last five years, to £269,995. That's the 7th biggest percentage increase in Leeds. | Google
4. Moor Allerton
In Moor Allerton, the average house price has risen by 49.6% over the last five years, to £258,000. That's the 6th biggest percentage increase in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
5. Drighlington and Gildersome West
In Drighlington and Gildersome West, the average house price has risen by 50% over the last five years, to £254,995. That's the 5th biggest percentage increase in Leeds. | Google
6. Tingley East and East Ardsley
In Tingley East and East Ardsley, the average house price has risen by 58.5% in the last five years, to £223,500. That's the 4th biggest percentage increase in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google