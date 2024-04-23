Below is the cheapest places to live in the city based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.
They include seven neighbourhoods where the average house price is below £125,000.
Below is a gallery featuring the 17 cheapest places to live in Leeds in descending order.
1. Morley Central
The median house price in Morley Central in the year ending in March 2023 was £155,500, making it the joint 14th cheapest place to live in Leeds Photo: James Hardisty
2. Beeston West & Cottingley
The median house price in Beeston & Cottingley in the year ending in March 2023 was £155,000, making it the joint 14th cheapest place to live in Leeds Photo: National World
3. Farnley East
The median house price in Farnley East in the year ending in March 2023 was £155,500, making it the joint 14th cheapest place to live in Leeds Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Osmondthorpe & Neville Hill
The median house price in Osmondthorpe & Neville Hill in the year ending in March 2023 was £155,500, making it the joint 14th cheapest place to live in Leeds Photo: Google
5. University & Little Woodhouse
The median house price in University & Little Woodhouse in the year ending in March 2023 was £152,250, making it the 13th cheapest place to live in Leeds Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Bramley Park South
The median house price in Bramley Park South in the year ending in March 2023 was £147,500, making it the 12th cheapest place to live in Sheffield Photo: James Hardisty
