The 17 cheapest areas of Leeds to live in based on average house price including Burmantofts and Harehills

House prices have shot up in Leeds in recent years.

By Charles Gray
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:39 BST

Below is the cheapest places to live in the city based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

They include seven neighbourhoods where the average house price is below £125,000.

Below is a gallery featuring the 17 cheapest places to live in Leeds in descending order.

1. Morley Central

The median house price in Morley Central in the year ending in March 2023 was £155,500, making it the joint 14th cheapest place to live in Leeds Photo: James Hardisty

2. Beeston West & Cottingley

The median house price in Beeston & Cottingley in the year ending in March 2023 was £155,000, making it the joint 14th cheapest place to live in Leeds Photo: National World

3. Farnley East

The median house price in Farnley East in the year ending in March 2023 was £155,500, making it the joint 14th cheapest place to live in Leeds Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Osmondthorpe & Neville Hill

The median house price in Osmondthorpe & Neville Hill in the year ending in March 2023 was £155,500, making it the joint 14th cheapest place to live in Leeds Photo: Google

5. University & Little Woodhouse

The median house price in University & Little Woodhouse in the year ending in March 2023 was £152,250, making it the 13th cheapest place to live in Leeds Photo: Tony Johnson

6. Bramley Park South

The median house price in Bramley Park South in the year ending in March 2023 was £147,500, making it the 12th cheapest place to live in Sheffield Photo: James Hardisty

