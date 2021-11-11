The 11 Leeds developments set to transform the city as we know it in 2022

These 11 developments are set to change Leeds as we know it.

The city centre has shifted drastically with the now sprawling Trinity Leeds shopping centre being dominant, alongside the new ultra-modern Victoria Gate complex, while the redevelopment of the Majestic by Channel 4 has transformed the City Square area.

New additions to the skyline have also shot up, with 2005's sprawling skyscraper Bridgewater Place being toppled from the top spot by 2020's Atlus House, a 37-storey building that is now the tallest building in Yorkshire.

And plans haven't stopped there. A major project from Leeds City Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority plans to completely alter the area around Leeds Station, while work has begun on an ambitious project to build two new hospitals in a £650m scheme at Leeds General Infirmary and to build a £80m School of Arts building for Leeds Beckett University.

Once home to this very newspaper, the former Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post site has redeveloped. The headquarters, in Wellington Street, was known for its brutalist architecture - which often divided opinion. Newspaper staff moved to a leased office building in Whitehall Road and the printing presses to an industrial estate. The building was demolished in 2014. However, the old YP tower remains at the site.

However, it is just not commercial buildings that are springing up on the skyline, there are also plans to redevelop and regenerate disused sites and older, historic buildings to create entirely new neighbourhoods and homes for people to live.

Now, the huge corner plot has a new life as a built-to-rent apartment block, signalling another chapter in its history and another change in how we live and work. Owner Grainger plc reflected the sites heritage by naming the new building 'The Headline' and there are other nods such as the walls on the ground floor being decorated with bespoke prints featuring typewriters and cameras. The building has 242 apartments as well as ground floor work spaces, a gym, wellness studio and meeting/office room. At the top of the building is the Sky Lounge, which is a wraparound outdoor terraces for occupants.

The 'Stonebridge Beck' scheme is located on the site of Stonebridge Mills, a grade II listed old mill in Farnley. Caddick Construction began work on the scheme back in May of this year, on behalf of developers Rushbond Plc and Advent Developments. Plans are to deliver 112 homes on the brownfield site. The £25m project includes 82 new homes as well as the regeneration of the grade II listed and derelict former mill buildings and cottages, which is creating a further 30 homes

The site's historic chimney and water tower will be retained as part of the redevelopment. The 10-acre site includes the former mill pond as well as a new piece of public art at the entrance to the development. The scheme is due to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Construction is underway in the Quarry Hill area of Leeds. Wetherby-based firm Caddick Developments revealed plans to create an entirely new neighbourhood which will be called SOYO (SOuth of YOrk Road) with apartments, bars, restaurants, a hotel and public realm spaces. The five year redevelopment programme, worth in the region of £300m, the transformation is said to be 'game-changing'.

It is the first major scheme on that particular site since the Quarry Hill flats were demolished in the 1970s. The development see two apartment blocks providing 515 hotel style apartments for rent that have been inspired by New York and San Francisco living. At the same time work will be on-going to build a boutique spa hotel from a brand that will be new to Leeds, and create public realm spaces, including a link from John Lewis and Victoria Gate. It is expected to take three years to complete the apartments and the hotel. The three remaining phases include plans for more residential, office and student accommodation.

Leeds planning chiefs have heard early plans to build two large towers in Whitehall Road. Pre-application plans for two blocks of 26 and 31 storeys, which would be built on the former Doncaster Monk Bridge Works, were heard at a council meeting in August.

The development, which would include around 498 flats, also includes space for green space and cycle parking. Of the flats, around 60 are set to be studios, with 175 one-bed, 225 two-bed and 38 three-bed properties. According to a Leeds City Council report into the plans, the two towers would be linked via a “double storey height podium”, and would include rooftop amenity space for residents. Members of the panel agreed that they supported the principle of building on the site.

Those who regularly get the train in to Leeds Station will be familiar with the historic Tower Works chimney. The chimney belongs to a former factory located in Globe Road and known for its distinctive and Italian-inspired three towers, which are all listed. It was founded by T.R Harding in 1864 and was used to make steel pins to be used in the textile industry. Tower Works closed as a working factory in 1981 and was unused until the land was purchased in 2005.

Now part of the Holbeck Urban Village regeneration project, Tower Works is undergoing redevelopment to become a residential village. There will be two new residential buildings with one, two and three-bedroom built to rent apartments and duplexes. Three new public squares are planned around each of the site’s iconic chimneys.

Nestled to the south of Leeds city centre is what is set to be the new Aire Park development. Work has started to redevelop the former Tetley Brewery site into a new district of its own. Developers Vastint UK say Aire Park will be a bustling and open development in the centre of the South Bank with an urban park, boasting more than 500 trees, at its heart. Leeds City Council officers called it the first major 21st-century park, adding it would be a “catalyst for regeneration” in the surrounding area. Plans are to build 850 flats, a five-storey office building and a 400-bed hotel.

In November 2020, planning permission was granted by the council for 28,000m2 of commercial space at Aire Park, in Leeds' South Bank. The new offices will be built speculatively, with ground floor flexible space available for shops, gyms, restaurants and cafes. As part of the plans, an area around half the size of Millennium Square to the northwest of the site would be known as the Tetley Triangle – a hard-surfaced events space for “concerts, markets, outdoor cinema and outdoor cafe”. “The green”, a grassed area to the west of the site with an amphitheatre; the sensory “theatre gardens”; and “central park”, made up of grassed areas, trees, play areas and a water feature, would make up the rest of the site.

Clarion Housing subsidiary Latimer purchased the former City Reach brownfield site back in 2020. The site was previously occupied by Yorkshire Chemical Works and First Bus Depot, both of which have now been demolished. The remainder of the site, which still includes commercial buildings, has been “vacant for some time” according to a report by Leeds City Council officers. Nestled in-between the busy Kirkstall Road corridor and the River Aire, the site offers 13 acres of land.

Latimer plans to transform the site by building 1,437 new homes, 362 student rooms as well as “leisure, cultural and community floorspace”. The homes will consist of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and some townhouses, while Latimer also says it will create a riverside park. Plans submitted to Leeds Council in August 2021, stated that ground floor uses could include “a convenience store, food hall, commercial shed, café, work hubs, start-up spaces, cultural space, cycle hub, GP surgery, gym, community hall, concierge service, resident’s lounge and a parcel delivery hub”. The document also suggests 243 car parking spaces, 1,148 cycle parking spaces would also be included. The tallest buildings on the site are expected to reach about 15-17 storeys.

The Climate Innovation District alongside the River Aire is one of the first developments of its kind. Focused on being as energy-efficient and eco-friendly as possible, the houses and apartments are built with sustainability in mind, all utilising solar panels and being made from timber frames to reduce carbon emissions. Built by Leeds-based developers Citu, the homes are are also engineered to retain heat in winter and remain cool in summer, meaning they can be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

The homes on Secret Garden and Solar Avenue are completed with families already moved in while work is underway to complete the Aire Loft apartments is underway. Aire Lofts will consist of 08 mainly one and two-bedroom apartments, with a handful of bespoke penthouses. Each apartment will feature concrete floors, exposed pipework, a Juliet balcony and have south-facing windows to maximise natural light. The homes are expected to be occupied from winter 2021 onwards.

Canal Mills in Armley a former textile mill complex dating back to the 1800s, is set to be home for 148 new homes, after plans from Rhodes Asset Management were approved by the council. A report, written by council officers, granted the applicants full planning permission subject to conditions, including landscaping and car parking.

According to a design and access statement submitted by the developers, the development would include 85 apartments, 46 of which would be one-bed, and 39 two-bed. It would also include 35 two-bed and 28 three-bed townhouses, as well as seven commercial spaces, likely to become shops. Mills on the site, which fed the city’s cotton and wool industry, date back to the 1800s. More recently, it was home to the Canal Mills nightclub venue. The venue closed its doors for a final time in 2019.

The Temple District is an area of Leeds South Bank set for a radical transformation. Visions for the area include creating a vibrant and distinctive new neighbourhood which supports the regeneration of the Grade I listed Temple Works Building. The 11.75 hectare area covered by the “Temple District” is bounded to the north by the Leeds Liverpool canal, the west by the railway line and viaduct, Sweet Street West to the south with Siddal Street, David Street and the rear of the Marshalls Mill site forming the eastern boundaries.

Developers CEG has planning consent to build residential apartments, surrounded by a public square, as well as two office 'Globe Square' and 'Globe Point' just off of Globe Road. An event space at Temple Arches, currently used by Chow Down, is set to remain while it also plans to create a public square near to the viaduct. Built-to-let apartment complex Mustard Wharf, a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Wharf Approach overlooking the canal, were completed in 2021.

The Ironworks, developed by Igloo, is a new housing development in the Holbeck Urban Village in the South Bank, near to Granary Wharf and the new Temple District. The development is one of the few new build schemes in the city centre over the last decade. It will have 68 properties in total. The Ironworks’ collection of townhouses, apartments and penthouses marks a significant shift towards creating a residential neighbourhood