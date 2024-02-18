Professional house buying firm Property Solvers have analysed the Leeds housing market between February 2023 and February 2024 to work out exactly how long properties takes to sell in different postcodes.

The dataset analysed over 1,600 properties across all LS postcodes and revealed that it takes on average 18.75 weeks - or 131.25 days - to sell a property in Leeds.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on UK property portals to the point it's market as officially sold at the HM Land Registry.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers commented on the data: “Whilst we’re starting to see some noticeable improvements into 2024, the continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers' ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing.

"Combined with the recognised ‘snail pace’ nature of the conveyancing process, it’s likely that these trends are likely to remain for some time.”

Here are the 10 slowest selling areas in Leeds between February 2023 and 2024:

1 . LS5 A total of 24 properties were sold in LS5, taking an average 152 days to sell.

2 . LS24 A total of 28 properties were sold in LS24, taking an average 144 days to sell.

3 . LS25 A total of 108 properties were sold in LS25, taking an average 141 days to sell.

4 . LS9 A total of 20 properties were sold in LS9, taking an average 141 days to sell.

5 . LS22 A total of 52 properties were sold in LS22, taking an average 139 days to sell.