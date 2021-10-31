The 10 most viewed homes on sale in Leeds right now

2. £400k High Ash Drive, Leeds LS17

Set in a fantastic location on High Ash Drive the accommodation in brief comprises; Entrance hall leading into the reception hallway, spacious lounge that occupies the front of the bungalow and boasts two bay windows creating a bright and airy living space. An extended breakfast kitchen overlooking the rear enclosed gardens with fitted wall and base units providing ample storage space. There are three good size bedrooms, the master bedroom benefitting from fitted furniture and an en-suite with corner bath. A further house wet room that has been recently fitted can be accessed off the aforementioned hallway.

Photo: Zoopla