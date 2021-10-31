According to Zoopla. these are the 10 most viewed homes online which are on the market in Leeds right now (ALL PICS ZOOPLA)
The 10 most viewed homes on sale in Leeds right now
Photo: ZOOPLA
2. £400k High Ash Drive, Leeds LS17
Set in a fantastic location on High Ash Drive the accommodation in brief comprises; Entrance hall leading into the reception hallway, spacious lounge that occupies the front of the bungalow and boasts two bay windows creating a bright and airy living space. An extended breakfast kitchen overlooking the rear enclosed gardens with fitted wall and base units providing ample storage space.
There are three good size bedrooms, the master bedroom benefitting from fitted furniture and an en-suite with corner bath. A further house wet room that has been recently fitted can be accessed off the aforementioned hallway.
Photo: Zoopla
3. £290k A Croft House Way, Morley, Leeds LS27
Located on the croft house development, this home could not be better located for the commuter. Within A couple of minutes drive you can find the M62 and M1 motorway links to quickly take you to your destination. Also nearby are frequent bus routes and morley train station. For your amenities you can find morley town centre A short distance away which is host to supermarkets, cafes and schools.
Photo: ZOOPLA
4. £380k Stanningley Road, Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12
A rare opportunity to acquire a home which we understand to be Grade II Listed semi-detached and part of what was a former Manor House. This property benefits from a sweeping gravel drive with electric gates, leading to extensive private gardens containing a wealth of established trees & shrubs. With well-proportioned accommodation over two floors this property retains a wealth of original character features.
Photo: Zoopla