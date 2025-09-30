The property has a low-maintenance courtyard garden at the front | Purplebricks

A well-maintained Leeds terrace with three bedrooms, versatile cellar, and a low-maintenance front courtyard garden.

Purplebricks are delighted to present this beautifully maintained three-bedroom back-to-back terrace house in a popular Leeds location. Combining modern comfort with charming period features, it offers versatile living spaces ideal for families, first-time buyers, or investors.

Inside, the property opens into a welcoming lounge, a cosy space perfect for relaxing after a busy day. The kitchen, at the heart of the home, is well-appointed and ready for cooking and entertaining.

A particularly valuable feature is the cellar, cleverly converted to provide additional space – ideal for a home cinema, games room, or social gatherings.

The modern kitchen has fitted appliances | Purplebricks

Upstairs, the first floor houses the principal bedroom and a family bathroom, providing a calm retreat for the household. The second floor offers a further double bedroom and a single bedroom, suitable as a child’s room, guest space, or home office, giving flexibility for modern family life.

Externally, a low-maintenance courtyard garden to the front provides a charming outdoor area, perfect for a bistro set, plants, or simply enjoying some fresh air.

At a glance: Three-bedroom back-to-back terrace Modern condition with period features Cellar providing extra versatile space Front courtyard garden Lounge and kitchen Convenient location close to amenities and transport Council tax band A Freehold

Wellington Mount is well located for easy access to local shops, schools, and transport links, making commuting and daily life convenient.

With its combination of modern upgrades and original period charm, this home offers an exceptional opportunity for those looking for a ready-to-move-in property in Leeds.

