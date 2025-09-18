Taylor Wimpey supports Wetherby school with safety equipment donation
Crossley Street Primary School approached Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire for a donation of the road safety equipment for a class of 30 children aged from four to six years.
The housebuilder was quick to respond as part of its ongoing commitment to working with the local communities where it builds.
Gavin Hirst, Headteacher at Crossley Primary School, said: “We are really grateful that Taylor Wimpey responded so quickly to our request. The children will be using them for town walks and other school trips.”
Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to support Crossley Street Primary School in this way, and hope our donations will help to keep the children safe when out and about.”
Swinnow Park, off Racecourse Approach, will deliver more than 760 new homes in the town, with a mix of two, three, four, and five-bedroom properties, with some designated affordable, as well as two-bedroom apartments.
Homes will be built with energy efficiency in mind. Swinnow Park will be gas free, and homes in Phase One will also benefit from triple glazing, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.
To find out more about Swinnow Park, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wetherby/swinnow-park