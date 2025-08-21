Taylor Wimpey supports transport and education as new homes are launched in Altofts

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has launched 406 energy-efficient homes at Altofts in a development that will provide more than £1.5million to support education and transport in the area.

Frobisher Meadows, in Station Road, will also deliver a range of biodiversity measures, as well as a mix of apartments, bungalows and houses ranging from two- to four-bedrooms, including 41 homes designated as affordable.

More than £21,000 has also been pledged towards local biodiversity improvements. The development will also feature bat and bird boxes, hedgehog highways and insect areas to support local wildlife. An existing watercourse, running west to east, and a wildlife corridor along the eastern boundary, have also been preserved and enhanced with additional natural green space.

Open space will include a newly-designed village green and play area, while a comprehensive footpath network will weave through the new homes, incorporating the Wakefield Wheel. Works will also be undertaken to improve the existing bridleway which will be upgraded and widened with improved surfacing and landscaping to make it more accessible.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “The design of Frobisher Meadows is driven by principles of sustainability and fostering a green environment. Our planning contributions will also support local education and transport which, in turn, will support the residents of this new development and those living nearby.”

Taylor Wimpey’s contributions include more than £1million to support local infrastructure, such as schools, roads and green spaces, through the Community Infrastructure Levy. Normanton Railway Improvements will see £20,000 provided for cycle parking and waiting shelter upgrades, plus £50,000 to upgrade public footpaths.

Contributions to support Altofts Junior School include £5,000 for bikeability cycle and scooter ‘learn to ride’ training, £10,000 for cycle and scooter parking facilities and more than £15,000 for upgrades to crossing patrols surrounding the school.

The properties at Frobisher Meadows have also been designed with energy-efficiency in mind, and will include PV panels, triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery, thermal door and window lintels.

To find out more about Frobisher Meadows, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/altofts/frobisher-meadows