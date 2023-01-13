Here are the tallest buildings in Leeds.
Architectural assistant Jordan Wright has been working to create a visual representation of Leeds’s skyline, listing the city’s tallest buildings on Future Skylines. Here the YEP takes a tour of the tallest skyscrapers in Leeds – ranging from Pinnacle to Bridgewater Place.
1. Altus House
Altus House ( IQ student accommodation) on Tower House Street is the tallest building in Leeds, reaching over 113 metres. It has a total of 752 student units.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Bridgewater Place
Bridgewater Place is the second tallest building in Leeds, reaching 112 metres. It used to be the tallest building in Leeds but was replaced by Altus House in 2021.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Sky Plaza
Sky Plaza in Arena Quarter on Merrion Way is the third tallest building in Leeds. It reaches heights of 103 metres.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Opal 3 Tower
The Opal 3 Tower student accommodation is located in Arena Village on Jacob Street. It is the fourth tallest building in Leeds, reaching 82 metres.
Photo: James Hardisty