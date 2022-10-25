Take a look inside this stunning, energy-efficient Scarborough home for sale

The Stepney Drive family home’s interior bathes in natural light, with the glazed front wall and vaulted ceiling in the hall giving an instant impression of bright space. A feature staircase of wrought iron and oak leads up to the first floor.

Modelled around an original 1970s design, the high spec home features solid oak joinery and floors throughout, with natural materials used wherever possible.

Its ground floor has a zoned system of underfloor heating, and integrated Bluetooth-controlled surround sound.

The property's open-plan arrangement links the kitchen, dining and living rooms, and there is a ground floor study. There is also a utility room, a cloakroom, and a door through to the garage.

Within the stylish kitchen, with a hub that looks across living space to a snug, are solid wood units, Corian worktops and fitted Smeg appliances.

Above on the first floor is the master bedroom with an en suite. It has a vaulted ceiling and a Juliet balcony with a front view.

A second double bedroom with en suite also has a Juliet balcony, then there are three further bedrooms.

The luxurious main bathroom has a large chrome slipper bath, and a separate shower.

One bedroom was originally planned as a reading area within a larger landing, and could be adapted if desired.

Lawned and landscaped gardens include a south-facing, covered sunken terrace. An additional room provides scope for a home office, gym or alternative use.

There is plenty of parking space along with the garage.

This property in Stepney Drive, Scarborough, is priced at £700,000.

Contact Cundalls, Pickering, for details on 01751 472766

1. Outdoor dining and entertaining areas Lawned and landscaped gardens include a decked area and a south-facing, covered sunken terrace. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2. An oak and wrought iron feature staircase Oak floors add natural warmth to the interior. Photo: Cundalls, Pickering Photo Sales

3. A bright, open plan kitchen The breakfasting kitchen has solid wood units, Corian worktops and fitted Smeg appliances. Photo: Cundalls, Pickering Photo Sales

4. Rooms with versatility A sitting room with feature wall and inbuilt shelf. Photo: Cundalls, Pickering Photo Sales