Take a look at this £1m former barn for sale near Halifax

A detached family home with five double bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite, this property maximises natural light through its many windows, with a largely open plan interior that features a stunning gallery landing.

Its attractive rusticity includes beams to the ceilings, and open brick walls and features, but its facilities are modern, for ease and comfort.

A stylish dining kitchen ‘hub’ with fitted wall and base units that have contrasting work surfaces, has a large central island with in-built storage and wine rack.

The bright space throughout the building is enhanced by the glass around the grand front entrance, and a huge, feature arched window that allows light to flood in to both the hallway with its oak beams, and the landing areas.

Ground floor rooms include a spacious lounge, the dining kitchen, a dining room, a cosy sitting room, a further reception room, and the useful additions of a cloak room and utility room.

All five double bedrooms are on the first floor, the master bedroom with en-suite that includes a wash basin within a vanity unit.

A second bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe facility, and all have an individual charm of their own.

The house bathroom is half tiled with a free standing, claw foot and slipper style deep bath, and a curved walk-in shower enclosure.

With this property are extensive gardens and it has a versatile commercial element in the form of a large shed that is currently used as a tractor sales depot, but could adapt to many varied uses.

Gardens have both lawns and substantial patio areas for sitting outside to admire the view, or for entertaining family and friends.

Shelf village centre has a good choice of shops and facilities, and is on the route of the Calderdale Way, a 50 miles, or 80 km circular walk around scenic hills and valleys.

For a small place, it has had its share of famous names: footballer Frank Worthington was born there, as was interior designer and TV presenter Linda Barker. Former Blue Peter presenter John Noakes lived in Shelf and Coronation Street actor Joe Duttine also hails from the village

This property in Green Lane, Shelf, Halifax, is for sale priced £1,000,000 with Hamilton Bower estate agents. Call 01422 204545 for full information.

