That opportunity is now up for grabs in Bramham, where Bodkin Cottage has been put on the market for half a million pounds. Courtesy of Purple Bricks, have a look inside:

Take a look around Bodkin Cottage which overlooks Bramham church - on sale for half a million pounds

Ever dreamt of living in a period stone cottage overlooking a historic church?

By Daniel Sheridan
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 4:45 am

1. Outside

Bodkin Cottage has been superbly renovated by its current owners and has delightful accommodation which is surprisingly spacious and features double glazed sash windows, latch & brace doors and antique pillar radiators throughout.

Photo: Purple Bricks

2. Living area

This room has an exposed beam and solid timber flooring, attractive feature Victorian style fireplace with coal effect gas fire and bespoke fitted glazed cabinets and bookshelves from the dining room you enter the Lounge with open fireplace and fitted wood burner stove and exposed beams.

Photo: Purple Bricks

3. Kitchen

The large Kitchen is well fitted with a range of units including a deep glazed sink, marble work surfaces, built in oven, and hob with stainless steel canopy, integrated dishwasher & washing machine.

Photo: Purple Bricks

4. Other rooms

The house has been described as a 'must for viewing'

Photo: Purple Bricks

