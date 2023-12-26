A “controversial and contentious” application has been submitted to build over 400 homes on greenbelt land in a town near Leeds.

The outline application from Gladman Developments Ltd to build up to 410 homes and a riverside public park in Tadcaster has sparked huge concern from some corners of the town who worry that the development will “destroy” the nearby countryside.

The developers say that Eleven Arches, which would be situated on land off of Wetherby Road, will help address a “chronic local housing shortage which has stunted the town’s growth”. They say that 27 homes (including only two affordable homes) have been built in Tadcaster since 2011, meaning people have had to leave to find a place to live.

Gladman says that 40 per cent of the houses will be affordable, which will address a “chronic local shortage”, and that it will boost the town’s local economy.

Peter Grasby says that the application would 'destroy' the local countryside in Tadcaster

However, those opposed to the development highlight the Local Plan that is in development for Tadcaster, which involves the regeneration of the town centre, refurbishment of derelict properties and building of hundreds of homes.

The Tadcaster Greenbelt Protection Group has been set up in opposition to the plans. Spokesperson Peter Grasby said: “Our argument is lets restore the derelict houses in the town before we start ripping up the countryside that people love dearly.

"It provides wonderful habitat for kingfishers, otters, and various other wildlife and is enjoyed by local people. The landscape is absolutely beautiful and the visual aspects, along with country walks will be destroyed.”

Mr Grasby also highlighted concerns that the town does not have the infrastructure in place to cope with the increase in population and that the land the development is situated on could pose a food risk.

An outline application for Eleven Arches – the proposed development for land off Wetherby Road –has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council. Photo: Gladman Developments

He said: "We are at a crucial point in the town’s history. This is a massive issue.”

A spokesperson for Gladman responded saying that while the proposed site is on a floodplain, all of the houses are situated on sites with a low risk of flooding.

A member of Tadcaster Town Council said that members were remaining impartial over the plans until a meeting was held to put forward a comment.

Coun Kirsty Poskitt, who also represents the town on North Yorkshire Council, said: “It’s a controversial and conensious application as its on greenbelt land that is protected.

Peter Grasby said that an opposition group to the development has so far accumulated 330 members

"I have to listen to everyone’s opinion and there are people both for and against in the town. My suggestion to everybody is to make sure they comment on the application.”

Katherine Putnam, Planning Director at Gladman, said: “The figures speak for themselves in Tadcaster. Only 27 homes, including two affordable properties, have been built there since 2011, leading to major issues when it comes to both families finding somewhere to live and the town’s economic prosperity.

“Eleven Arches is a chance to do something about it, with a well-considered and high-quality extension to the community that delivers affordable, family homes and properties for older people to downsize.

“Up and down the country people object to new homes, but Tadcaster is an example of what happens if nothing is built, with the town’s young people simply forced to move elsewhere to put down roots. We’ve had many positive conversations with local residents who recognise the need for change and have provided repeated assurances to those living closest to the site that it will be delivered considerately.”