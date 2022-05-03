Super stylish million pounds property for sale in Wakefield

An overview of the stunning Sandal property and its grounds.

The impressive home has five bedrooms, two with en suites, and four large and lovely reception rooms.

With gas fired central heating that provides under floor heating to the ground floor, and sealed unit double glazed windows, this home's stunning interior is set over two levels.

A large reception hall features a split staircase, with doors to a cloakroom and a guest WC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the main living room is a feature fireplace with a contemporary-style wood burning stove. There is a separate dining room, a play room, and a short flight of steps up to the living and dining kitchen ‘hub’, with bi-folding doors out to the gardens.

The principal bedroom has huge windows and a luxurious en suite, a second bedroom also having an en suite, with three further bedrooms served by a family bathroom.

An automated gate leads in to the enclosed grounds, to the house and a detached garage block.

Mainly lawned gardens are to the front, with a paved sitting area and a sunken trampoline. Gardens envelop the house to the rear.

Stylish, open plan living with this sleek kitchen and feature wall to family area.

This home in Barnsley Road, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £1,100,000.

Call 01924 291294 for more particulars.

Light and spacious reception rooms - ideal for entertaining.