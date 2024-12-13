A look inside this beautiful Leeds family home situated in a popular development in the heart of Boston Spa

This stylish and spacious family home in the heart of a Leeds village the Sunday Times named amongst the best places to live in the UK is on the market.

Nestled within the popular Church Fields development in Boston Spa, just off High Street, this beautifully presented, double-front detached four-bedroom home is on the market with Beadnall & Copley for £760,000.

Enter the property into a bight and welcoming hallway before being greeted by a well-proportioned dining room on one side, perfect for entertaining, while on the other, a spacious lounge which offers a warm and inviting space. The heart of the home, the lounge boasts a gas fire and double doors opening onto the beautifully maintained rear garden.

At the rear is a stunning kitchen/breakfast room which impresses with its contemporary design, featuring double doors leading to the garden, a separate utility room and a downstairs WC.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is a true retreat, benefitting from fitted wardrobes and a stylish en suite with shower. The guest bedroom also offers fitted wardrobes, while the two smaller double bedrooms and a modern house bathroom completes the first floor.

Outside, the rear garden has been thoughtfully landscaped to provide a low-maintenance, private outdoor relaxation space ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.

