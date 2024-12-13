Nestled within the popular Church Fields development in Boston Spa, just off High Street, this beautifully presented, double-front detached four-bedroom home is on the market with Beadnall & Copley for £760,000.

Enter the property into a bight and welcoming hallway before being greeted by a well-proportioned dining room on one side, perfect for entertaining, while on the other, a spacious lounge which offers a warm and inviting space. The heart of the home, the lounge boasts a gas fire and double doors opening onto the beautifully maintained rear garden.

At the rear is a stunning kitchen/breakfast room which impresses with its contemporary design, featuring double doors leading to the garden, a separate utility room and a downstairs WC.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is a true retreat, benefitting from fitted wardrobes and a stylish en suite with shower. The guest bedroom also offers fitted wardrobes, while the two smaller double bedrooms and a modern house bathroom completes the first floor.

Outside, the rear garden has been thoughtfully landscaped to provide a low-maintenance, private outdoor relaxation space ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.

