David Phillips Estate Agents has listed this lovely detached home on Springwood Crescent in the prestigious Spring Wood Park development in Bramhope, Leeds for £550,000.
Inside, the spacious hallway with stairs to the first floor and guest WC leads to a welcoming living room with electric log-effect fire, front-facing window and patio doors opening to a westerly-facing garden. The separate family/dining room offers even more versatile living space.
To the rear of the property is a standout kitchen with granite worktops, a central island, high-quality appliances and patio doors leading onto the garden.
On the first floor are the four bedrooms, of which the primary boasts built-in wardrobes and an en suite. There is also a stylish family bathroom with a three-piece suite.
Outside, the home enjoys a lovely enclosed garden with a lawn and a secluded patio ideal for relaxation. To the front, the home has a driveway and garage with an electric vehicle charger.
