A look inside this recently built Bramhope home in a prestigious development for sale in Leeds for £550k

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 16:30 GMT

A recently built family home in Leeds with an enclosed garden and four generous bedrooms is for sale.

David Phillips Estate Agents has listed this lovely detached home on Springwood Crescent in the prestigious Spring Wood Park development in Bramhope, Leeds for £550,000.

Inside, the spacious hallway with stairs to the first floor and guest WC leads to a welcoming living room with electric log-effect fire, front-facing window and patio doors opening to a westerly-facing garden. The separate family/dining room offers even more versatile living space.

To the rear of the property is a standout kitchen with granite worktops, a central island, high-quality appliances and patio doors leading onto the garden.

On the first floor are the four bedrooms, of which the primary boasts built-in wardrobes and an en suite. There is also a stylish family bathroom with a three-piece suite.

Outside, the home enjoys a lovely enclosed garden with a lawn and a secluded patio ideal for relaxation. To the front, the home has a driveway and garage with an electric vehicle charger.

