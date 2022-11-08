Members of the Wortley Local History Group visited Stonebridge Beck, a new residential development on the site of the former Stonebridge Mills on Stonebridge Lane, where they were welcomed by Georgina Maud and Richard Gough of Rushbond Plc and Tim Reeve of Advent Developments, the joint developers of the scheme.

Following a brief introduction, the party visited various areas of the site including the Grade II listed former mill building which is being converted into spacious mill townhouses, as well as the original worker’s cottages and workshops which are also being sympathetically converted to provide wonderful new homes.

Group member Rita Norman said: “It was an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to look around the site which has been a major landmark in this part of Leeds for well over 150 years, but had fallen into disrepair.

“The redevelopment of the existing buildings is simply breath-taking and every one of us gave it a big thumbs up. The developers should be applauded for the sensitive manner in which they have carried out the work, retaining many of the original features synonymous with the site such as the chimney, water tower and mill pond, for future generations to enjoy.

“Lots of our members have a connection to the site which was a major employer in the area. The visit evoked some special memories and showed the magic of the mills still exists in the hearts of many.”

Georgina Maud of Rushbond Plc said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the group to Stonebridge Beck and receive so many positive comments regarding the regeneration work we are undertaking.

“This is consistent with the reaction from all visitors and is reflected in the high volume of sales we are experiencing across our full range of properties. These include contemporary and heritage new build, as well as the conversion of the existing buildings. We are also regenerating the area alongside Farnley Beck to create a natural parkland environment for residents and local wildlife to enjoy.”

Property developers are transforming a historical mill.