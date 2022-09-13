A new show home has opened at the stunning Stonebridge Beck residential development off Stonebridge Lane in Farnley.

The latest show home is a magnificent townhouse situated within the sympathetically converted Grade II listed former woollen mill, expertly styled by interior design specialist Pip Hobman.

Arranged over four floors, this unique property includes a large kitchen and dining area to the ground floor and an exceptionally spacious lounge occupying the whole of the first floor. The upper floors offer three bedrooms, two of which are ensuite. The stylish house bathroom is complemented by a downstairs cloakroom.

The property oozes lots of character and takes full advantage of many original features such as high ceilings, deep window sills and thick walls.

Tim Reeve, speaking on behalf of joint developers Rushbond Plc and Advent Developments, said; “The energy efficient mill townhouses really are the jewel in the crown of this amazing development.

"They retain the imposing exterior and other features synonymous with these wonderful old buildings, but with an internal layout and superb specification, designed for modern living. There is nothing even remotely comparable in Farnley or the surrounding areas.”

New homes advisor Giselle Ledgard added: “Our latest show home really does have the ‘wow factor’. The amount of living space has to be seen to be believed and thanks to Pip’s expert styling and subtle toning it will really showcase the enviable standard of living afforded in this timeless conversion.

“When you add in the accessibility to the ring road and Leeds city centre, along with good schools and local amenities on the doorstep, it is easy to see why more and more people want to make Stonebridge Beck their home.”

The former mill is being converted into 19 townhouses offering two, three and four bedroom accommodation, with allocated resident parking and garden.

The overall scheme also includes former worker’s cottages, converted workshops and a choice of contemporary and heritage style new build homes.

The mill townhouse show home is one of three show homes on the site which are now available to view without an appointment.