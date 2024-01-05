A new show home is opening showcasing the remaining few townhouses available at at new development scheme in west Leeds.

Homebuyers looking to settle in a new townhouse at the Stonebridge Beck development scheme in Farnley have been urged to "hurry while stock lasts", as a new show home is set to open showcasing the last remaining properties in the scheme.

New Homes Advisor Giselle Ledgard, said: “We now only have a few beautiful mill townhouses remaining and this will be our final show home. I encourage potential buyers to call in and take a closer look.

The Grade II listed former mill has been converted into a range of townhouses and homes.

“The property is situated in the Grade II listed former textile mill and simply oozes character. It takes full advantage of many original features such as high ceilings, large windows which flood the rooms with natural light, deep window sills and thick walls.”

The unique show home is arranged over four floors and includes a kitchen and dining area and a spacious lounge designed for modern living.

The show home features modern living over four floors in the Grade II listed former mill site.

On the upper floors are three bedrooms, one of which can be used as an office for those working from home. There is also a stylish house bathroom complemented by a downstairs cloakroom accessed from the entrance hall.

The Grade II listed former mill in Farnley.

The new show home is on the market for £320,000, and over the launch weekend, set to take place on Saturday January 13 and Sunday January 14, the remaining homes can be reserved for £250.

The Grade II listed former mill has been converted into a number of townhouses, and sits along the former workers' cottages, new built homes and heritage properties.