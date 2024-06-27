Hawthorne House, a four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow on Church Croft in Lofthouse, right between Leeds and Wakefield, is on the market with estate agents Manning Stainton for £520,000.
Inside is a a large entrance hall, a gorgeous living room with gas coal effect fireplace, a modern open breakfast kitchen and dining room and a beautiful conservatory.
On this floor is also a bedroom with en suite and an office, while the remaining bedrooms can be found on the first floor.
Externally, the property features a wide block paved driveway for ample off street parking and secured metal gates.
The garden comprise a low maintenance block paved patio, large lawn and Indian stone patio and pathways.
