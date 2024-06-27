13 pictures of a stone built bungalow ideal for families commuting to Leeds and Wakefield

By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

This home in Lofthouse offers great access to both Leeds and Wakefield.

Hawthorne House, a four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow on Church Croft in Lofthouse, right between Leeds and Wakefield, is on the market with estate agents Manning Stainton for £520,000.

Inside is a a large entrance hall, a gorgeous living room with gas coal effect fireplace, a modern open breakfast kitchen and dining room and a beautiful conservatory.

On this floor is also a bedroom with en suite and an office, while the remaining bedrooms can be found on the first floor.

Externally, the property features a wide block paved driveway for ample off street parking and secured metal gates.

The garden comprise a low maintenance block paved patio, large lawn and Indian stone patio and pathways.

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse

1. Front

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse | Manning Stainton

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse

2. Entrance hall

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse | Manning Stainton

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse

3. Living room

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse | Manning Stainton

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse

4. Kitchen

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse | Manning Stainton

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse

5. Dining room

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse | Manning Stainton

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse

6. Conservatory

Hawthorne House, Church Croft, Lofthouse | Manning Stainton

