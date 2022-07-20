Step inside this luxurious home for sale in a Wakefield hot spot

Stoneleigh View is a bright, spacious and ultra-modern home with adaptable accommodation for any size of family.

All six bedrooms have en suite facilities and the design of the building is such that rooms flow one to another, while embracing the outdoors where possible.

An impressive entrance hall with cloakroom off has a staircase to the first floor, with the very spacious open plan kitchen, dining room and sitting room with balcony.

Bespoke glazing maximises natural light, and within the fitted kitchen are multiple NEFF appliances which include hide and slide ovens, a coffee machine, microwave induction hob, fridge, fridge freezer and dishwasher, plus a granite breakfast bar.

Balconies give great country views, and a snug or home office is a further addition.

Two roomy bedrooms on the ground floor share a spa style bathroom. One has a tilt and turn window with door for garden access. The second links to the new garden room.

Remaining modern bedrooms with en suites are on the second floor and include a master bedroom with fitted furniture.

The property has zone controlled under floor heating, with a smart phone heating system and CCTV coverage.

With around a third of an acre of grounds, the property is set behind secure gates and has a double garage incorporating utility and laundry services.

Natural and artificial lawned gardens with patio and pathways include a multi-purpose timber covered structure, and a stone built gazebo.

Stoneleigh View, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, has a £1,500,000 price tag, and is for sale with Yorkshire’s Finest.

Call 01484 432773 for details.

1. Open plan living Zoned areas make for spacious and comfortable living space inside this property. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales

2. Clever use of space, with maximum natural light No fuss and no clutter, with the sleek, clean lines of this modern interior. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales

3. A lavish double bedroom A large and super stylish bedroom with access outdoors. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales

4. Exceptional garden facilities Plenty of options for outdoor relaxation and entertaining with this home. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales