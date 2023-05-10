Stall, in Kirkstall, is being funded by Close Brothers Property Finance and has an expected 18-month build schedule, with the first sustainable homes available at the end of 2023. Located on the banks of the Leeds Liverpool canal, the homes will border a green corridor that passes Kirkstall Valley Nature Reserve and the famous Kirkstall Abbey, providing a convenient route for cyclists and pedestrians directly into central Leeds.

There will also be a wealth of natural landscaping and the preservation of existing trees incorporated in the design of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Joyce, director at Close Brothers Property Finance, said: “Building sustainable housing has never been more important and we are committed to funding future-proofed homes, which are designed to reduce their carbon footprint as well as energy usage. We have a strong track record of supporting low carbon developments in the UK and working with the very best developers in the industry to move MMC and passive housing from being a one-off bespoke design model, to a reality for everyday homeowners. Developers such as Citu are leading this charge, we’re proud to be supporting them on their journey and look forward to continuing to work with them.”

Stall in Kirkstall is being funded by Close Brothers Property Finance

The homes will heat hot water using air source heat pumps and will use Mechanical Heat Recovery Ventilation (MHRV) units to regulate the internal air quality and temperature. The MHRV units, combined with the high levels of insulation, mean that energy required for heating is around five times lower than the average UK house. The use of 100% renewable electricity, as opposed to gas, significantly reduces the carbon footprint, whilst also equating to lower bills than the average home.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director at Citu, said: “Our partnership with Close Brothers has enabled our business, and the communities we are building, to grow. We are excited to collaborate on this latest venture in Kirkstall and deliver places and homes with purpose that give equal priority to people, nature and high-standards of living.”