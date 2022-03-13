Located in Primley Gardens in Alwoodley, the house is near local amenities and good local schools.

The current owners have extended the property creating a new fitted kitchen and downstairs bathroom.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and bathroom, while a feature the cast iron spiral staircase leads to bedroom four.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Purple Bricks.

1. Enter Enter into the entrance porch with its traditional stained glass door.

2. Kitchen The extended fitted kitchen is a fantastic size for preparing those family meals. It is a real hub of the home.

3. Dining room The dining room has a feature log burner and a bay window.

4. Living The living room has also been extended by the current owners creating a great family space. It features bi-folding doors leading to garden.