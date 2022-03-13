This lovely family home in Alwoodley is on the market.

Leeds houses for sale: Spacious traditional extended semi on the market for £500,000 in sought after area

This spacious traditional semi-detached property is on the market in a sought after suburb of Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 4:45 am

Located in Primley Gardens in Alwoodley, the house is near local amenities and good local schools.

The current owners have extended the property creating a new fitted kitchen and downstairs bathroom.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and bathroom, while a feature the cast iron spiral staircase leads to bedroom four.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Purple Bricks.

1. Enter

Enter into the entrance porch with its traditional stained glass door.

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

The extended fitted kitchen is a fantastic size for preparing those family meals. It is a real hub of the home.

Photo Sales

3. Dining room

The dining room has a feature log burner and a bay window.

Photo Sales

4. Living

The living room has also been extended by the current owners creating a great family space. It features bi-folding doors leading to garden.

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 3