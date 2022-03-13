Located in Primley Gardens in Alwoodley, the house is near local amenities and good local schools.
The current owners have extended the property creating a new fitted kitchen and downstairs bathroom.
Upstairs are three bedrooms and bathroom, while a feature the cast iron spiral staircase leads to bedroom four.
It is on the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Purple Bricks.
1. Enter
Enter into the entrance porch with its traditional stained glass door.
2. Kitchen
The extended fitted kitchen is a fantastic size for preparing those family meals. It is a real hub of the home.
3. Dining room
The dining room has a feature log burner and a bay window.
4. Living
The living room has also been extended by the current owners creating a great family space. It features bi-folding doors leading to garden.