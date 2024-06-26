The four-bedroom detached home in Farnley, Leeds is on the market with estate agents Manning Stainton for £399,950.

Enter into a bright hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to two sitting rooms with bay windows.

To the rear is an open kitchen and dining room with a guest WC and separate utility room and doors onto the rear garden.

Up the stairs is a landing which leads to four good-size bedrooms and a family bathroom with separate WC.

The property features a delightful rear garden with seating area and two driveways and a garage.

1 . Front aspect Ring Road, Farnley, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 | Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room Ring Road, Farnley, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 | Manning Stainton Photo Sales