Spacious 3-bed house with incredible garden in Cookridge up for sale for less than market average

The family home, on Iveson Drive, is a semi-detached house with potential to develop.

It is being sold with no chain and is on the market for £220,000 with Purple Bricks.

Properties in Cookridge had an overall average price of £289,346 over the last year, meaning it is seller for less than average in the area.

The rooms are very spacious, particularly the living room, but in need of some updating and renovation.

The selling point is the fantastic garden. It is a large space with a lawned area, with plenty of trees, shrubbery and plants. It is ideal for gardening lovers.

Take a look inside...

1. Living room The living room is a fantastic size with plenty of potential. Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The fitted kitchen is smaller but still offers plenty of space to cook. Photo Sales

3. Porch and storage A porch leads out into the back garden, where there are two storage sheds. Photo Sales

4. Bedrooms Upstairs are two double bedrooms. Photo Sales