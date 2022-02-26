Take a look inside this three-bedroom family house on the market in Cookridge.

Spacious 3-bed house with incredible garden in Cookridge up for sale for less than market average

Take a look inside this three-bedroom house in Cookridge which is on the market for less than the average price in the area.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 4:45 am

The family home, on Iveson Drive, is a semi-detached house with potential to develop.

It is being sold with no chain and is on the market for £220,000 with Purple Bricks.

Properties in Cookridge had an overall average price of £289,346 over the last year, meaning it is seller for less than average in the area.

The rooms are very spacious, particularly the living room, but in need of some updating and renovation.

The selling point is the fantastic garden. It is a large space with a lawned area, with plenty of trees, shrubbery and plants. It is ideal for gardening lovers.

Take a look inside...

1. Living room

The living room is a fantastic size with plenty of potential.

2. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen is smaller but still offers plenty of space to cook.

3. Porch and storage

A porch leads out into the back garden, where there are two storage sheds.

4. Bedrooms

Upstairs are two double bedrooms.

