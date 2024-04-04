Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleaning, general maintenance and tending the garden can become more of a struggle and some people just need a little bit of extra care and support on a day-to-day basis.

Moving in later life can often be a difficult discussion to broach with family members.

However, Leeds-based retirement apartment provider Westward Care is providing the perfect opportunity to explore retirement living by opening up their Southlands Retirement Apartments in Roundhay on Saturday April 27 from 10am-4pm.

The beautifully decorated, fully-equipped one or two-bedroom apartments are available to buy, and come with a range of services on-site, including 24/7 care and support if, or when, it might be required. Unlike other care options, such as a care home, you only pay for care if you need it.

With a day of entertainment, tours of the apartments, refreshments and a chance to meet other apartment owners lined up, the Open House Day is the perfect opportunity to pop along and find out more.

Emma, the daughter of one resident, said in an independent review: “My Dad, after much deliberation, decided that it would be a good idea to do a trial stay at Southlands. He's a widower and has a few health and mobility issues and the house was becoming too big (and cold) for him.

“On coming home day, he was down in the dumps and quickly made the decision to make the permanent move.

“The apartment is so tastefully decorated and furnished and as warm as he chooses it to be without having to worry about expensive bills.

“There are always people around if he wants to socialise. He has three meals a day prepared for him and he feels safe and secure knowing that there is a team of care staff on site. This is also a real plus point for my sister and me.

“Everyone there is so friendly and caring, so my sister feels so reassured. The manager cannot do enough for us and has made the whole process so stress-free.”

The Open Day is free to attend - you can even get top advice from their ‘right-sizing’ partner, Sarah Myers - a professional Move Manager, Declutterer and Organiser with years of experience in helping people get ready for moving home.

Address: Southlands Retirement Apartments, 13 Wetherby Road, Leeds

Date: Saturday 27th April, 10am – 4pm