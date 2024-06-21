Located on Oaksfield in Methley, the property is on the market for £650,000.

The unique home has undergone a comprehensive programme of modernisation, improvement and extension over the years.

The ground floor comprises of a spacious and inviting entrance hall, a guest WC, a delightful lounge, study, ground floor bedroom and a magnificent kitchen/dining/family room with a separate utility room.

At the first floor level, you will find four good sized bedrooms, two of which are galleried and three luxury bathrooms, two being en-suite.

There is also a fantastic south facing garden backing directly onto open fields, a courtyard style front garden with a detached self contained office and a triple garage with further gardens behind.