Located in Castlefields, near Robin Hood and Rothwell in south east Leeds, is this detached property now on the market with estate agents Manning Stainton for £349,995.
On the ground floor is an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, a light and spacious living room, a modern kitchen and dining room fitted with a range of base and wall units and access to the conservatory with French doors onto the rear garden.
The first floor has three well proportioned bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from its own en suite shower room. Here is also the house bathroom with has a three piece suite with shower over bath.
Externally is a tarmac driveway to the front of the home leading to a detached single garage. The enclosed rear garden has a lawn and a stone flag patio area.
