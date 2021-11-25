Site of former Lloyds Bank call centre sold to property investment company

The site of the former Lloyds Bank call centre has been sold to property investors.

Stamford Property Holdings and Shelborn Asset Management have bought the four-acre Westbank site, next to Bridgewater Place.

It currently houses a three-storey call centre office building with 117 car parking spaces.

Director at Stamford Property Holdings, Uri Goldberg, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Shelborn on this exciting redevelopment opportunity.

Plans for what the new development will look like.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with Leeds City Council to deliver a world class mixed use scheme with excellent environmental credentials at its core.”

The purchaser was represented by Knight Frank, while the vendor was represented by CBRE and JLL.

The Leeds offices of Knight Frank and CBRE have been retained as letting agents for the scheme.

Partner and Head of Office Agency at Knight Frank in Leeds, Eamon Fox said: “This is the best development site to be offered to the market this year in the flourishing city of Leeds – bar none, thanks to its size and location.

"This is tremendous news for the city.

"Situated in the heart of Leeds’ South Bank regeneration area, Westbank is 350 meters south of Leeds Railway Station and offers direct access to the M621 and superb national motorway network.

“The surrounding area is a popular office location with nearby occupiers including ASDA, KPMG, BT and Yorkshire Building Society.

"Leeds has seen significant regeneration over the past decade and the planned redevelopment of the South Bank will double the size of Leeds city centre in the next ten years.”

Investment Partner with Knight Frank in London, Josh Morris, added: "The transaction represented an unrivalled opportunity to acquire a flagship site in the heart of Leeds’ major regeneration hub and to be part of the creation of a new community in the city.

“Leeds offers a diverse and robust economy, home to 20 FTSE 100 companies, over 100,000 students and a workforce of 1.9 million people.