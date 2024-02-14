Shower shine on a shoestring: a £3 miracle cleaner from your cupboard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"Grout is the unsung hero of bathroom durability, securing tiles and preventing water intrusion, but it's a nightmare to maintain due to its porous composition," says Chapman. He highlights the common issues homeowners face: "Grout easily stains, traps dirt, soap scum, and is a breeding ground for mould and mildew. In a room dedicated to cleanliness, dirty grout is the last thing you want."

Chapman's pursuit of the perfect cleaning solution led him to a 'magic' formula: a blend of baking soda and white vinegar. "This combination," Chapman shares, "attacks the grime and discoloration head-on, offering a glimmer of hope for those contending with unsightly shower grout."

This 'miracle' mix is simple to prepare and use. "Just apply the paste of baking soda and white vinegar to the grout lines, give it a good scrub, and watch as the stains begin to lift away," explains Chapman. The effectiveness of this method has not only been proven through application but also through the vocal support of those who have adopted it into their cleaning routines.

For areas plagued by persistent yellowing, Chapman advises a slightly different tactic: "Mix baking soda with just enough water to create a paste, apply it to the grout, wait for about ten minutes, then scrub. It's astonishing how such a straightforward solution can yield such impressive results."

Chapman is quick to tout the benefits of this approach beyond its cleaning power. "What's remarkable about this method is its safety and affordability. It leverages common household items to achieve professional-level cleanliness, all while being gentle on your bathroom surfaces."

The strategy doesn't stop at just cleaning. Chapman emphasizes preventative care to keep grout looking its best. "A regular spritz of a vinegar and water solution post-shower can work wonders in maintaining grout's cleanliness, reducing the need for those labour-intensive cleaning sessions," he advises.

In sharing his knowledge Chapman owner of the Bella Bathroom brand has not only provided a practical solution to a widespread problem but also championed the use of natural, accessible ingredients for maintaining home hygiene. This approach, grounded in simplicity and effectiveness, serves as a powerful reminder of the potential lying within our everyday pantry items to transform and revitalize our living spaces.

Step 1: Prepare the solution: "First, mix baking soda with white vinegar to create a powerful cleaning paste," Chapman instructs. This simple concoction utilizes the chemical reaction between the acidic vinegar and the alkaline baking soda to lift stains effectively.

Step 2: Apply the paste: "Apply this mixture directly onto the stained grout lines," he continues. Chapman recommends using an old toothbrush or a small brush for precise application. "The paste should fully cover the stains, ensuring that the active ingredients can work their magic."

Step 3: Scrubbing: "After letting the paste sit for a few minutes, scrub the grout lines vigorously," says Chapman. This step is crucial for breaking down the dirt and mould embedded in the porous surface of the grout.

Step 4: Rinse and repeat if necessary: "Rinse the area with water to remove the cleaning residue," Chapman advises. If stains persist, he suggests repeating the process: "Some stubborn stains may require a second application, but the results are well worth the effort."