Show home opens at new housing development in Leeds

Homebuyers are being welcomed to the show home at a new housing development on the east of Leeds. Housebuilder Persimmon has formally opened the show home at their Wellington Mount site which forms part of the 233 hectare East Leeds Extension.

Councillor Jessica Lennox, Executive Member for Housing at Leeds City Council was on hand this week for a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside representatives from Persimmon.

The development is the latest phase of the East Leeds Extension – one of the region’s largest infrastructure projects that could see up to 5,000 new homes built.

423 new homes will be available on this section with a mix of both 1 and 2-bedroom apartments and 2, 3 and 4-bedroom houses.

63 homes will be Affordable Housing comprising First Homes, Discount Open Market Housing and Affordable Rent.

Councillor Cllr Jess Lennox, Executive Member for Housing, said: "I was thrilled to get a long-awaited look around the first show home at Wellington Mount, Whinmoor.

“It's been many years since the project to expand the East of Leeds began, and a lot of work and collaboration has happened between the council, the existing community and Persimmon to reach this point. I'm excited to watch this new neighbourhood grow and transform, delivering much-needed new housing for our city."

Lisa Jones, Sales Director for Persimmon West Yorkshire said: “There’s a great mix of homes on offer here at Wellington Mount for families and first-time buyers alike and we’re thrilled to be showcasing what these new homes will look like.

“With great transport links and amenities nearby, we’re sure Wellington Mount will prove to be extremely popular with local homebuyers.”