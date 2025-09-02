Spacious four bedroom semi-detached house in Pudsey for £285,000 | Purplebricks

A rare blend of space, convenience, and value in Pudsey.

This attractive four-bedroom extended semi-detached family home in the desirable Moorland Drive area of Pudsey is listed for £285,000. With versatile living space across three floors, a garage, driveway, and a generous rear garden, plus the added benefit of being chain-free, it’s perfect for growing families or investors.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its intelligently arranged layout.

Step through the front door into a welcoming hallway that leads to a bright lounge and a second reception room—ideal as a dining area or snug. A modern fitted kitchen with breakfast space completes the ground floor, along with a convenient downstairs WC.

Purplebricks 4 bedroom semi-detached house | Purplebricks

Up the stairs, you’ll find two well-proportioned double bedrooms, a single third bedroom, and a family bathroom. The top floor has been converted into a flexible fourth bedroom, making excellent use of the extra space.

Outside, you’ll enjoy off-street parking via a private driveway and a garage. The rear garden is mainly lawn and provides a peaceful outdoor space for relaxing or entertaining.

This home is one of dozens available in Pudsey on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-pudsey.

At a glance

This four-bedroom semi-detached house in Pudsey is listed for £285,000

Features include a lounge, second reception room, kitchen with breakfast area, and downstairs WC

Four bedrooms (including a loft conversion) and one family bathroom

Private driveway, garage, and spacious rear garden

Freehold and sold with no onward chain

Fantastic location close to amenities, schools, and excellent commuter links into Leeds and Bradford

