Spacious semi-detached house with four beds, garden, and off-street parking for £285,000 | Purplebricks

A spacious semi-detached house with four bedrooms in Leeds.

This four-bedroom semi-detached house on Wakefield Road in Leeds is listed for £285,000. With generous living space, a private garden, and off-street parking, it offers excellent value for families or first-time buyers seeking comfort and convenience.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its well-laid-out interior.

Inside, the home features substantial living space across multiple floors, including several reception rooms, four bedrooms, and modern bathroom facilities. The layout offers flexibility to suit a large or growing household, more than one study or guest space. Outside, there's a rear garden and off-street parking, adding both leisure and convenience.

4 bedroom semi-detached house | Purplebricks

This home is one of dozens available in Leeds on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-leeds .

At a glance

This four-bedroom semi-detached house in Leeds is listed for £285,000

Features include spacious reception rooms and modern kitchen

Four bedrooms offering flexibility for family, guest, or work-from-home use

Rear garden and off-street parking complement the outdoor space

Located in a desirable Leeds area with good local amenities and transport links

