The property is located in Eagles Manor, Tadcaster (LS24), near to the Leeds East Airport.

It is a relatively new build, having been built by Berkeley DeVeer in 2017.

On the ground floor is the large living room which leads into the kitchen/diner, arguably the heart of the home.

The modern room is painted in muted greys and accentuated with wood tones and soft warm lighting. It has plenty of space for a large American sized fridge.

This space benefits from a downstairs W.C and has bi-folding doors leading out into the garden.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and family bathroom, all with high ceilings, and the master bedroom benefits from an with en-suite shower room.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for a guide price of £280,000 - £300,000. Take a look inside...

1. Kitchen The kitchen dining room is a great space to sit back and relax with family. It benefits from feature log burner in the corner, to create a cosy feel. Photo Sales

2. Kitchen diner Bi-folding doors lead out into the garden and allowing lots of light into the room. Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The kitchen is modern with integrated appliances and room for a large fridge. Photo Sales

4. Living room To the front of the house is the living room, which overlooks the front garden. Photo Sales