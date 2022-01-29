The property is located in Eagles Manor, Tadcaster (LS24), near to the Leeds East Airport.
It is a relatively new build, having been built by Berkeley DeVeer in 2017.
On the ground floor is the large living room which leads into the kitchen/diner, arguably the heart of the home.
The modern room is painted in muted greys and accentuated with wood tones and soft warm lighting. It has plenty of space for a large American sized fridge.
This space benefits from a downstairs W.C and has bi-folding doors leading out into the garden.
Upstairs are three bedrooms and family bathroom, all with high ceilings, and the master bedroom benefits from an with en-suite shower room.
It is on the market with Purple Bricks for a guide price of £280,000 - £300,000. Take a look inside...