Luxurious is the word, in the case of this fabulous property with four acres of gardens, in rural Flockton.

Coachgates’ facilities include a car showroom, a leisure complex, and a cinema with bar.

Extensive work to the tune of £4.3 million has seen this home transformed, with a Crestron home automation system, and a designer kitchen among its highlights.

An electric gate leads in to the property...and its car showroom with electric glass doors, climate control heating, speaker system, and underground car lift.

Within the house, a tiled hallway with feature wall has LED lighting and ceiling speakers - features seen throughout the home, along with sate of the art gadgets, and under floor heating.

A four-metre island is a focus of the kitchen, that has Miele appliances and a LED television. A snug leads to a terrace with sound bar.

With the stunning spa and 15 metres swimming pool facilities is a bespoke bar, changing rooms and showers, a dance studio or gym, and a sauna.

A separate annexe has a kitchen, lounge with diner and bedroom with en suite.

The main lounge can be open or closed to the adjoining car showroom, above which is the cinema and cinema bar, flaunting a system that can play or stream TV and movies, as well as music.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, with en suite facilities.

A second floor master suite has balcony doors, LED television and climate control among its hi-tech features.

The agents are advised that the property’s advanced energy system pays back around £1000 per month in income to the current owner.

Gardens include terraces and a waterfall feature, with outdoor speakers adding to the entertainment facilities, and all weather TV.

Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield, has a £2,750,000 price tag and is for sale with Yorkshire’s Finest, tel. 01484432773.

