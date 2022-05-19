The semi-detached property has far-reaching views from many windows.

The hallway and reception rooms showcase features such as solid oak flooring, deep skirting boards, coving and ceiling roses. Stairs from the hallway have an original sweeping banister.

With solid wood cabinets and granite worktops, the kitchen has a central island and a range oven with further integrated appliances.

A marble fireplace with inset gas fire is a focal point of the living room, that has a window seat, and an alcove with built-in bookcase.

There’s an open fire in the half-panelled dining room, with slate surround and tiled hearth, while the Victorian style conservatory has doors out to the gardens.

Six double bedrooms are divided between first and second floors. Four have built-in wardrobes or cupboards.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and tiled en suite with a double shower and under floor heating.

A luxury bathroom includes a cast iron, roll top, claw foot bath, with a double shower cubicle, and a bidet. One second floor bedroom looks over Howley Hall Ruins...another has a fireplace.

The property also has a double garage and a large workshop with potential for conversion.

Mostyn Villas, Batley, is for sale priced £790,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents. Call 0113 252 0181 for details.

