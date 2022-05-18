Formerly half of Underbank Hall, this large terraced property with wisteria providing a splash of colour to its front, also has a well-stocked, private garden.

Built in 1788 by mill owner Christopher Rawdon and his wife, Sophia, it later became the home of one of Christopher's two sons, James, who liked to entertain in lavish style.

Anne Lister of Shibden, whose life is recorded in the current TV series Gentleman Jack, referred to the "ball and supper at Mr James Rawdon's at Underbank last Monday" in her diary entry of January 30,1823.

She wrote: "Twenty different sorts of wine, all sorts of fruit, French and Portuguese. None of the visitors ever saw anything so splendid. There were 85 persons there, 42 stayed the night, two ladys to each bed, the gents in one room, a warehouse, as E.B. called it, 'ye dormitory,' very comfortable, the floor covered with some mattresses, one for each gent, and plenty of covering or bed clothes; 45 sat down to breakfast there next morning - great betting and gambling - no long whist - nothing but shorts and Loo played all night and till ten next morning."

So a home with notable history, and still with a welcoming interior of flexible use.

A pebbled pathway leads up to the unique property, that was carefully extended in 2007.

Period features combine with modern comforts in the five-bedroom home.

A porch with tiled floor and a heritage pink door lead in to an impressive entrance hall, with a feature open staircase.

There's a light and spacious lounge, with a fireplace and cast iron stove set, and large sash windows, then a formal dining room, which again has light pouring in from sizeable windows.

A contemporary style, open plan kitchen with diner 'hub' has multiple fitted units with granite worktops, and a door leading out to the garden.

Also on the ground floor is a shower room and a big storage cupboard.

Four individually styled bedrooms, including three doubles, are on the first floor, with a house bathroom.

The fifth, very large bedroom with vaulted ceiling is on the top floor, which doubles as a private annexe with a bespoke walk-in wardrobe and eaves storage. There is a shower room at this level too.

This property's gardens are worth special mention, with lawned areas, flower beds, a wildlife meadow and pond, and seating areas. Views from the top of the garden stretch as far as Stoodley Pike.

A double garage with power supply is an added facility.

You can walk in to Hebden Bridge from this Charlestown property along the canal - it's just over a mile, and there are plenty of scenic walks to discover in surrounding countryside.

20 Underbank Avenue, Charlestown, HX7 6PP is priced £595,000 with EweMove.

An open viewing takes place at the property on May 21. Call 01274 037919 for more details.

1. An impression of space in the entrance hallway An open staircase leads up to the first floor from the hallway, with tiled floor. Photo Sales

2. The front entrance of the Charlestown property Double doors welcome you to the property, and in to a porch with decorative tiled floor. Photo Sales

3. Space and a place for everything Plenty of attractive storage within the kitchen diner. Photo Sales

4. A contemporary style kitchen The kitchen with diner 'hub' has multiple fitted units with granite worktops, and a door leading out to the garden. Photo Sales