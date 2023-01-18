See this stunning detached home with south-facing gardens and sun-room

This pristine property with a south-facing rear garden has come up for sale in Liversedge and is in a great location for schools, travel and general amenities.

An entrance porch opens through to the hall with its feature staircase and doors to ground floor rooms including a shower room.

A modern breakfast kitchen has white gloss units with a central island, and an electric double oven with ceramic hob and extractor fan.

There's a formal dining room with wooden flooring and a cast iron, wood and marble feature fireplace, followed by a conservatory or sun room, with a solid roof that has new carpet, and French doors to the rear garden.

The lounge, also newly carpeted, has a cosy multi fuel burner within a limestone surround fireplace with marble hearth.

All the bedrooms lead off the gallery landing, along with a luxury bathroom that includes an enclosed double shower cubicle, and a free standing bath with claw feet.

Three double bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and cupboards, and one has a feature fireplace. There's one more double, and a final bedroom or study that has access to the loft.

To the front of the house are lawned gardens with trees and shrubs, while the back lawned garden is large and south facing, with a wide variety of trees, shrubs and plants, a great patio area for sitting out in the summer, and a useful garden shed.

With the integral garage is plenty of parking space on the gated driveway. There are far reaching views from the front of the property.

This home in Halifax Road, Liversedge, is priced at £625,000, with Barkers estate agents, Birkenshaw.

Call the agents on 0113 287 9344 for more information.

