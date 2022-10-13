See this quirky barn conversion with added potential, in Upper Batley

Within a quiet courtyard setting, The Oaken Barn comes with many original features intact, and plenty of potential for a new owner to stamp their own identity within a lovely character home.

Its interior layout is unconventional, with all four double bedrooms and the family bathroom on the ground floor, while a large lounge with exposed eaves and open beams to the ceiling is on the first floor, together with the airy dining kitchen.

A welcoming hallway with oak flooring has stairs up to the lounge and kitchen, and leads to an inner hall and the dressing room to the master bedroom, that also has a modern shower room with his and hers wash basins, and feature mirrors with lighting. The master bedroom itself has fitted wardrobes and a dressing table, and connects to a second bedroom.

Three bedrooms and the tiled family bathroom are all accessible from the inner hall.

Large windows light up the first floor lounge, and look out over fields and stables. A large brick fireplace is a focal point, and there is oak flooring.Within the beamed dining kitchen, that has natural light from Velux windows, are fitted units and appliances that include an electric double oven and gas hob, and an integrated fridge and freezer.

The Oaken Barn has structured gardens, with paved patio areas and raised planted beds, with scope to add to the over all design.

There's a double garage and a workshop, and parking space on the block paved driveway.

This property has a high efficiency weather-compensating gas central heating boiler.

​The Oaken Barn, Barn conversion Old Hall Road, Upper Batley, is priced at £410,000 with Barkers estate agents, Birstall.

Call for more information on 01924 473111.​

