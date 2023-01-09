See this £1.5m detached home within gorgeous gardens, for sale south of Harrogate

A stunning family home with an interesting past is for sale for the first time in 19 years.

With just four owners since it was built, Oakdene was once an independent bakery run by two sisters who baked and delivered fresh bread right across Harrogate.

The four bedroom detached property sits within lovely landscaped gardens, with a sweeping driveway allowing plenty of parking space, along with a double garage.

From the entrance hall with cloakroom off, is a stunning breakfast kitchen with bespoke hand-made cabinets and integrated appliances, plus a range cooker and a central island.

The adjoining spacious dining room has French doors out to a terrace and the garden, and a door to the integral garage.

A log burning stove with stone fire surround is a feature in the drawing room with its dual aspect windows and double doors through to an impressive, versatile garden room with vaulted ceiling and French doors to outside.

Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, including a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite bath and shower room.

Across the landing a bright guest bedroom also has a modern en suite.

The remaining two double bedrooms have eaves storage, and there is a stylish family bathroom.

South-facing gardens with country views are lawned and landscaped.

There's a large patio seating area, planted beds, a summerhouse with power, and a rear woodland area. A sizeable garden shed is another useful facility.

Three acres of land border the garden to each side.

Oakdene, Brackenthwaite Lane, Burn Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 1PQ, is for sale priced £1,500,000.

For further details on the house, call North Residential, Harrogate, on 01423 530088.

