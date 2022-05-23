The historic and private family home has many noted architectural features.
With a raft of modern services and leisure facilities added in recent years, Beech Lawn’s original period features include imposing fireplaces, such as those in the drawing and dining rooms, and a majestic turn staircase.
The hand-built kitchen has a large central island with a double oven Aga, Miele appliances and a double fridge freezer. Other impressive ground floor facilities include a garden room, a conservatory used currently as a gym, a family room, and a study.
On the first floor, accessed by two staircases, is a principal bedroom with a dressing room and sumptuous en suite bathroom.
There are four more spacious bedrooms, one with its own snug. Another has an en suite, while one serves as a home cinema. In the house bathroom is a shower which doubles as a steam room.
Two further rooms are on the second floor, with potential for a variety of uses.
The stable yard has five loose boxes with the ménage and paddocks, with a separate access so suitable for livery use.
Gardens are extensive with a feature walled garden, that has ‘sun trap’ paved terraces. A preserved ha-ha is another feature of the grounds.
Beech Lawn, Heath, is for sale priced £2,650,000 with Savills, York. Call 01904 617800 for more information about the property.