Electric sliding gates admit you to the property's extensive grounds and gardens, with a long driveway, parking spaces and garaging.

The historic and private family home has many noted architectural features.

With a raft of modern services and leisure facilities added in recent years, Beech Lawn’s original period features include imposing fireplaces, such as those in the drawing and dining rooms, and a majestic turn staircase.

The hand-built kitchen has a large central island with a double oven Aga, Miele appliances and a double fridge freezer. Other impressive ground floor facilities include a garden room, a conservatory used currently as a gym, a family room, and a study.

On the first floor, accessed by two staircases, is a principal bedroom with a dressing room and sumptuous en suite bathroom.

There are four more spacious bedrooms, one with its own snug. Another has an en suite, while one serves as a home cinema. In the house bathroom is a shower which doubles as a steam room.

Two further rooms are on the second floor, with potential for a variety of uses.

The stable yard has five loose boxes with the ménage and paddocks, with a separate access so suitable for livery use.

Lawned gardens with mature trees include a charming 'sun trap' walled garden with terraces.

Beech Lawn, Heath, is for sale priced £2,650,000 with Savills, York. Call 01904 617800 for more information about the property.

