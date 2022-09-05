See this impressive village home with stables, paddocks and menage, for sale

The stone built property, Reevylands, has with it a stable block that includes three loose boxes, tack and feed rooms, then there is an all-weather, fenced menage, mirrored to one side, and fenced paddocks with a field shelter.

The house itself has a bright and welcoming, updated interior that is ideal for both family life and for entertaining visitors.

There is also scope for further development if desired, as there is full planning permission for ground and first floor extensions to the building.

From the reception hall with oak flooring, overlooked by a gallery landing, is a spacious, beamed reception room with a bay window, exposed stone walls, a fireplace with woodburning stove, and access to an outdoor terrace.

A bay window features within another family room, and in the study - ideal for a home worker.

The dining room links by an archway to the kitchen with its double Belfast sink, fitted units, integrated appliances and granite work tops. An inglenook holds a range cooker, and there’s a separate utility room.

An orangery is another versatile room, perfect for entertaining.

A special feature of the main bedroom on the first floor is a private balcony with views of the garden, paddocks and menage. But there is also a dressing room and contemporary style, en suite shower room.

Another double bedroom has a modern en suite, with the remaining two double bedrooms served by the stylish family bathroom. There is also a loft.

A gated driveway leads to ample parking space and round to a lawned garden with a paved patio area and a terrace.

An outbuilding with a gym, an office and a single garage forms a further part of the property's facilities, with a wooden storage shed and a paved side terrace with part-wall.

There are two bridleways from Bishop Monkton village, that sits between Harrogate and Ripon, along with a wide general range of amenities and services.

Reevylands, Hungate, Bishop Monkton, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 3QL is for sale priced £1,025,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

Call 01423 205442 for more details.

