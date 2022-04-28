Its current owner of 13 years is downsizing, with regret. He has loved this character home - the cosy ground floor of the windmill which is a “lovely place to settle by the log burner on a winter’s evening with a glass of Rioja”, its considerable garden in which he has grown all his own vegetables, its proximity to great countryside, and to independent shops and restaurants in neighbouring towns.

“Prospective owners must realise this is a place for a gardening enthusiast”, he said. “The soil here is excellent - you can grow anything.” But there’s plenty of lawned and landscaped garden too, ideal for children or pets. Fruit trees include Bramley apple and plum.

The 1787 windmill only worked for six months, being forced to close due to its proximity to a Government owned Crown Mill. The law prevented private flour mills from operating close by.

It soon became a residence, and has been added to bit by bit over the years.

An open porch has a snug (or bedroom) off, with an original mill wall. Within the windmill is a main sitting room with cast iron wood burning stove, and a curved staircase. Through bespoke glazing are stunning garden views.

An open plan modern kitchen links to a large dining room and has a butler’s pantry, then a separate utility with cloak room. A garden room looks across a garden ‘island’ with cherry tree.

Two spacious bedrooms, both with en suites and wardrobes are on the first floor. One also has a dressing area.

A tower studio could be a home office, an artist’s den, or a bedroom. There’s a double garage, a shed and an original earth closet, currently utilised as a log store.

Windmill Cottage, Sandy Lane, Middlestown, is for sale priced £600,000 with Yorkshire’s finest, Huddersfield. Call 01484 432773 for more information.

