See this extended, contemporary style, riverside home in heart of Knaresborough

Few properties come on to the market with a lovely riverside aspect, so this three bedroom detached home in the historic town of Knaresborough has the edge, with its stunning situation.

The modern house within a prestige development of nine contemporary homes, aptly named Waterside, has been both extended and modernised, to offer full and stylish family facilities within the heart of the town.

Under floor heating is one feature of several rooms within the property, and is present in the spacious entrance hall with travertine flooring that runs through to the cloakroom.

From the sitting room, with its feature fire, is access through French doors to a large patio, perfect for enjoying warmer weather or for entertaining, with lovely views across the river.

Bi-fold doors lead from the sitting room to the bright and pleasant orangery that has a living flame gas fire, views across the river and French doors leading outside, again to the patio seating area.

In the kitchen are modern, high gloss fitted units, with granite work surfaces, and a number of built-in appliances.

One of three bedrooms has fitted wardrobes, with an en suite bathroom and a Juliet balcony overlooking the River Nidd.

Another shares the river vista and has a modern en suite shower room, while the third has built-in wardrobes, and velux windows with extensive views.The house bathroom has a three piece suite including both bath and shower.

There is a single garage together with off road parking for two cars, and the property carries full Riparian and boating rights.

This home in Waterside, Knaresborough is for sale with offers invited over £685,000, to Windsor Court Properties, Knaresborough.

Call the selling agents on 01423 869584 for more details about the property.

1. Waterside, Knaresborough A large patio with lovely views across the River Nidd. Photo: Windsor Court Properties, Knaresborough Photo Sales

2. Waterside, Knaresborough A spacious hallway has under floor heating. Photo: Windsor Court Properties, Knaresborough Photo Sales

3. Waterside, Knaresborough The sitting room with access to the patio seating area, and doors through to the orangery. Photo: Windsor Court Properties, Knaresborough Photo Sales

4. Waterside, Knaresborough The orangery has a feature living flame gas fire, and doors out to the riverside patio. Photo: Windsor Court Properties, Knaresborough Photo Sales