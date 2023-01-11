See these semi-detached homes, all in great locations in and around Harrogate

3. Pannal Ash Grove, Harrogate, £525,000

This larger style semi on a corner plot comprises a reception hall, sitting room, open plan living kitchen with a log burning stove, a utility room and guest cloakroom. On the first floor are two double bedrooms, a nursery bedroom or home office, and a luxury bathroom with walk-in shower. On the second floor is a master bedroom suite with en suite. There are private front lawned gardens, a driveway and an enclosed rear garden with a patio. For more details, call 01423 501201.

Photo: Hopkinsons estate agents