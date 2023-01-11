See these semi-detached homes, all in great locations in and around Harrogate

News you can trust since 1890
This four double-bedroom property with driveway, garage and garden, is in a quiet residential location. It features an open-plan sitting with dining room and a modern kitchen, plus a ground floor WC and access to the integral garage. A driveway provides parking and to the rear is an attractive garden. Close to beautiful open countryside, including Nidd Gorge, and not far from Harrogate town centre. For more details contact Verity Frearson tel. 01423 562531.

As we move closer to spring, noticeably more properties are coming on to the market, so widening the choice for potential buyers.

By Sally Burton
57 minutes ago

These five semi-detached homes include a selection from those advertised properties for sale on portal Rightmove, all offering family style accommodation in and around the town, with proximity to a range of facilities.

Take a look at just what is available with each selected home.

Full property details can be found by visiting www.rightmove.co.uk or by contacting individual estate agents, as listed with shown images.

1. Over Nidd, Harrogate, £345,000

A lawned garden with well stocked borders adds to the attractions of this home that has stunning countryside surroundings. For more details, call 01423 562531.

Photo: Verity Frearson

2. Over Nidd, Harrogate, £345,000

The spacious, open plan interior of the property for sale in Over Nidd. For more details, call 01423 562531.

Photo: Verity Frearson

3. Pannal Ash Grove, Harrogate, £525,000

This larger style semi on a corner plot comprises a reception hall, sitting room, open plan living kitchen with a log burning stove, a utility room and guest cloakroom. On the first floor are two double bedrooms, a nursery bedroom or home office, and a luxury bathroom with walk-in shower. On the second floor is a master bedroom suite with en suite. There are private front lawned gardens, a driveway and an enclosed rear garden with a patio. For more details, call 01423 501201.

Photo: Hopkinsons estate agents

4. Pannal Ash Grove, £525,000

An open plan living kitchen, with feature bay window to the seating area. For more details on this property, contact Hopkinsons, tel. 01423 501201.

Photo: Hopkinsons estate agents

