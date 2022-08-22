See the size and splendour of rooms inside this £1.4m Wakefield home

Its location offers privacy within large gardens, with the convenience of excellent road and rail links, and top rated schools in close proximity.

Five reception rooms include a showpiece conservatory, accessed from the dining room, with spotlights and a glossy tiled floor that has underfloor heating. French doors open out to the garden.

The main hallway which gives an immediate impression of space and grandeur, has a feature fireplace, and a carpeted staircase leading up.

Natural light through wide windows floods the dining kitchen with its many fitted units, and there's a useful utility room.

Bay windows from the original house front the elegant living room and lounge, both of which have fireplaces, skirting boards and coving. The lounge has a door to outside.

A second hallway takes you to a bedroom and another room of flexible use that is currently a home gym. A further bedroom has fitted wardrobes and a tiled en suite shower room.

There is access from the house to an integral double garage.

A lovely stained glass window lights the first floor landing, that leads to two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and two en suite shower rooms with wash basins having vanity unit surrounds.

Two further double bedrooms are at this level, with another that is used as an office. A luxurious bathroom has both walk-in shower and a deep, free standing bath tub.

The second floor landing has a window with open country views, and eaves storage space.

A final double bedroom comes with its own reception area, two Velux windows, and French doors out to its own private balcony.

There's a modern four piece bathroom suite with both shower cubicle and bath tub.

A second detached double garage comes with the property, that has a private driveway opening out to one with a central feature.

Lawned gardens are extensive with a patio area, established trees and shrubs.

Smalley Bight House, Stanley, Wakefield, is for sale with Reeds Rains, priced at £1,400,000. Call 01924 375301 for more information.

