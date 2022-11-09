See the lovely enduring features within this terraced village home.
This highly individual home comes with a large garden, and valley views that stretch to the south.
Inside, there's a stunning arched stained glass window beaming light through to staircase and landing. Original sash windows and fireplaces are in many rooms.
An impressive entrance hall has a staircase up, and one down to the dining kitchen, with its stone walls and Yorkshire stone flagged floor, plus a raised stone lintel in the chimney breast for a range cooker. It has an original larder, plus wooden units, granite worktops and a porcelain sink. French doors lead outside.
From a lower hallway there's a workshop with stone floor, table, and shelving, plus a storage room and w.c..
A ground floor reception or dining room displays original floorboards, a ceiling rose, and a marble fireplace with mirror above.
With sash windows, the well-lit lounge has original units and shelving. Its open fire crackles within a marble fireplace.
The first floor’s main bedroom, with far reaching views, has a cast iron fireplace, and built-in wardrobes, while another double room with fireplace and wardrobe, has a large sash window.
Original wood flooring and a brass hanging rail are found in the house bathroom.
Two more double bedrooms and a shower room are above: one bedroom has ceiling beams, and both have velux windows and eaves storage.
There is parking space to the front of the house, while to the rear is a Yorkshire stone patio, with steps to a lower garden and stone outbuilding, then a lawn and gravelled planting. A further seating area is adjacent to a shed and a greenhouse.
This home in Prospect Terrace, Luddendenfoot, is priced at £465,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents, Hebden Bridge, tel. 01422 843988.